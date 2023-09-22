American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 276.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

