Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

