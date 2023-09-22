Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $269.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average is $238.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

