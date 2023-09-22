ams-OSRAM (AUKUF) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ams-OSRAM to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ams-OSRAM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ams-OSRAM
|N/A
|N/A
|5.45
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|$27.99 million
|-$10.56 million
|649.58
ams-OSRAM’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ams-OSRAM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|-41.04%
|-1.49%
|0.06%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ams-OSRAM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ams-OSRAM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|180
|722
|1170
|1
|2.48
As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential downside of 4.79%. Given ams-OSRAM’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ams-OSRAM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 729.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ams-OSRAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
ams-OSRAM peers beat ams-OSRAM on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.
