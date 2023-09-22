Analyzing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Franklin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.71 -$148.04 million ($2.02) -1.37 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.97%. Given Osisko Development’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osisko Development is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

