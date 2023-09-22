Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

ANIX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $42,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 178.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

