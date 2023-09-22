Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 25.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

