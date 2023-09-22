Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $40.19.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.