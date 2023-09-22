Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $40.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.