Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.49.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Antero Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

