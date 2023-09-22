Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $338.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.02. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

