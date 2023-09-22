APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

