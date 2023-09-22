Applied Capital LLC Purchases 6,553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 1,444,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

