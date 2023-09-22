Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

