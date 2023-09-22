Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CFO Joseph R. Massaro Sells 1,900 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Aptiv Stock Performance
APTV opened at $97.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
