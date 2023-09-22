ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$20.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.0607345 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

