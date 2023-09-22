Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

