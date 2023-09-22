Ark Trading Up 71% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $106.34 million and approximately $236.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,759,986 coins and its circulating supply is 175,759,868 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

