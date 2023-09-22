Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $230,150.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $232.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

