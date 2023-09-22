ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

ASGN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $80.12 on Monday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ASGN by 54.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

