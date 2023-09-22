Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Asian Television Network International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About Asian Television Network International

(Get Free Report)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.