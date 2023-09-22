Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ATHOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

