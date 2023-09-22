Atlas Arteria Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlas Arteria

In other Atlas Arteria news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.75 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,750.00 ($18,548.39). 22.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.