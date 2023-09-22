AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,783.50.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.57 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,504.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,510.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 143.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

