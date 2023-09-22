Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Trading Down 1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 44,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 116,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Avalon GloboCare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 1,082.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,097.27%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon GloboCare
About Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon GloboCare
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.