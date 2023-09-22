Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Trading Down 1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 44,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 116,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 1,082.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,097.27%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon GloboCare

About Avalon GloboCare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

