AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $272,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,058,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.76.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

