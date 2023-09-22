Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,130,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,853,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

