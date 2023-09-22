Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 3.65% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

