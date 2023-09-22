AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,218.87

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,218.87 ($39.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($39.87). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($39.87), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,219 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,218.87. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -154.76.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

