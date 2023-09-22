Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVID

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.