Avion Wealth Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1,830.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 491,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.