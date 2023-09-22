Avion Wealth Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $94.89. 417,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

