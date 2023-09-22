Avion Wealth Has $33,000 Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,911. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,917.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,429,949 shares of company stock worth $366,922,222 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group



TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

