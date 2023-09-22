Avion Wealth Has $597,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 995,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

