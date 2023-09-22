Avion Wealth Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.1% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 124,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,512. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

