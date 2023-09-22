Avion Wealth Invests $114,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 117,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 75.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 527,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 64.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 162,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 2.14. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

