Avion Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,701. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

