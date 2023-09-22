Avion Wealth Makes New $131,000 Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,554. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBX

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.