Avion Wealth Makes New $81,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.09, for a total value of $170,385.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,174 shares of company stock worth $989,590 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.