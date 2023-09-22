Avion Wealth Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

