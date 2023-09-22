Avion Wealth Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 285,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,467. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

