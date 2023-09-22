Avion Wealth Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

