Avion Wealth Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VDC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.