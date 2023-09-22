Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NYSE AVA opened at $33.94 on Friday. Avista has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

