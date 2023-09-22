Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$776,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

