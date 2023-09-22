AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

