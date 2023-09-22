Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Azul will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

