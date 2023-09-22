Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $165.02 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $165.02 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00011863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,244,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,243,589 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.