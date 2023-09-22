Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 554 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

