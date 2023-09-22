Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $109.74 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

