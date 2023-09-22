Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

